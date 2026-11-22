Two teachers, including the acting headmistress, of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district have been suspended for negligence after a five-year-old student was accidentally locked inside a classroom, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Tirnai Maula Rai Primary School under the Nagra education block, which also operates an Anganwadi centre.

The child, Shivam, had gone to the Anganwadi centre for classes when he got locked inside a classroom. He kept crying for a long time before a woman heard him and alerted the nearby villagers, who broke open the lock and rescued Shivam.

The incident triggered protests by the villagers, who gathered at the school on Friday.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh said an inquiry was conducted by Nagra block education officer Ratna Shankar Pandey.

The inquiry found that acting headmistress Anamika Maurya and a teacher named Antima Yadav had closed the school without checking the classrooms, resulting in the child remaining locked, Pandey said.

“The incident reflected serious negligence in the discharge of their duties. Both teachers have been suspended with immediate effect,” he said.

Rasra block education officer Om Prakash Tiwari has been assigned to conduct further investigation into the matter, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)