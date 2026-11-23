LUCKNOW: Akhilesh Yadav instead opted for a direct interaction with a voter to discuss the industrial revival of Kanpur. The exchange was made possible through a dedicated channel where citizens can write to the SP chief and receive personalized replies about the party's 2027 agenda.

Launched on Saturday, the online initiative, titled "Akhilesh Sun Rahe Hain (Akhilesh is listening)", has received around 1,500 submissions from almost all districts of the state in its first 48 hours till Monday afternoon, according to two people associated with the Samajwadi Party who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity.

Most submissions have come from people below 35 years of age, reflecting the initiative's focus on establishing a direct connection with the youth and understanding their concerns, they said.

The initiative, announced by Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow, operates through the website akhileshsunrahehain.com.

It invites people to share their problems, questions, suggestions and ideas about what they would like to see improved in Uttar Pradesh.

The homepage of the website carries the message, "The voices that remained unheard until now will now rise up".

The largest number of submissions have come from Prayagraj, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Ghazipur, while districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Bijnor, have also reported considerable participation.

Jobs and employment remain the biggest concern, followed by education, examinations and recruitment, while a significant number of people have also used the open-ended category to raise issues that do not fit into the predefined subjects, the sources said.

The website offers categories covering employment, education, skill development, recruitment, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, health, agriculture, women's issues, safety, sports and culture, besides an option to raise any other concern.

What distinguishes the initiative, according to the sources, is that it goes beyond collecting suggestions or sending automated acknowledgements.

Each submission receives an instant confirmation, followed by a personalised response in Yadav's name explaining how the party would seek to address the particular issue if it forms the government after the 2027 assembly elections.

Yadav is personally going through the submissions, and the responses are being framed around the specific concerns raised by individuals, the sources said.

"This is entirely Akhilesh vision. He wanted a platform where young people could speak directly to him, without intermediaries, and feel that someone at the leadership level was actually listening to their problems," one of the sources said.

Another party functionary described the idea as an attempt to move beyond conventional political outreach.