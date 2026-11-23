LUCKNOW: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday urged Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to heed the demands of Ayodhya’s saints and apologise to the families of karsewaks killed in police firing during the Ram temple movement before visiting the Ram temple.

Yadav is expected to visit the Ram temple on December 12. Ayodhya’s saints and seers have demanded that he apologise to the families of karsewaks killed in firing ordered by his father and then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1990.

Speaking to reporters after attending a Shri Ram Katha event in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan backed the seers’ demand for an apology and penance. Referring to statements by Ayodhya seers, including Rajkumar Das Maharaj, he said the demand reflected the collective voice of the saint community.

On November 10, Brij Bhushan had backed Akhilesh’s proposed visit to the Ram temple, saying there was nothing wrong with it and that the SP chief should seek darshan of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh recently named those he claimed were still operating as mafias in Uttar Pradesh, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Despite the political sparring, Akhilesh and Brij Bhushan are believed to share cordial relations dating back to the tenure of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and have generally avoided attacking each other politically. Brij Bhushan had contested and won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Kaiserganj on an SP ticket after joining the party on July 20, 2008, following his expulsion from the BJP for cross-voting during the 2008 Lok Sabha trust vote.

Brij Bhushan also took a swipe at Akhilesh’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, alleging that the SP chief kept changing its definition.

Commenting on opposition alliances, the former BJP MP dismissed the proposed tie-up between Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad as a “mismatch” and claimed it would not be able to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also claimed that the ancestors of Muslims in India were Hindus who converted generations ago out of fear or greed, asserting that everyone shared a common Sanatan heritage tracing back to Manu.