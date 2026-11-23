LUCKNOW: A series of religious congregations and discourses by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, whose campaign centres around Hindutva and promotion of ‘Sanatan unity’ cutting across caste divisions, is being lined up across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Though there is no sign that the BJP is formally organising the events, party sympathisers, local leaders and some MLAs are playing an active role in facilitating religious discourses in their areas.

Sources claimed 12 kathas are scheduled to take place before polls are announced in two months. Five discourses will feature Shastri, ensuring he will be seen in different UP districts in 20 of the next 40 days. With caste alignments expected to be at the heart of the 2027 contest, Shastri’s appeal for Hindus to shed caste divisions intersects with the BJP’s Hindutva politics at a time when the SP is seeking to consolidate its Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak formulation.

Interestingly, his recent three-day event in Kunda, organised by Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya, saw a strong presence of Thakur leaders. Observers said the convergence of Thakur leaders in such large numbers, announcing their dominance from the stage, might antagonise other communities.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has opposed Shastri’s events, calling for a ban in UP, after a controversy over remarks made by the preacher while discussing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Shastri apologised, saying he never intended to insult the deity and his apology was meant to ensure Hindus did not fight among themselves. Although Yadav demanded the Kunda event be cancelled, Raja Bhaiyya drove Shastri to the venue and his UP engagements have multiplied. Programmes have been proposed or held in Kunda, Gonda, Lucknow and Agra, while Ambedkar Nagar has also figured on the itinerary.