LUCKNOW/VARANASI: As twilight descended upon Varanasi on Tuesday, the setting sun gave way to the radiant full moon of Kartik Purnima, as the ancient city of Kashi came alive with the glow of over 11 lakh earthen lamps to celebrate Dev Deepawali.

Believed to be the occasion when deities descend to the earthly realm to bathe in the holy Ganga, Dev Deepawali marks the culmination of the Diwali festivities. The city's 84 ghats, arranged in a crescent along the river, transformed into a breathtaking sea of golden light.

More than 11 lakh lamps illuminated the ghats, ponds, kunds and sandbanks along the Ganga. Nearly five lakh diyas were lit across the 84 ghats with the participation of around 83 committees and the public. Another 3.5 lakh lamps illuminated the sandbank, while over 2.5 lakh diyas lit up 103 kunds. The celebrations featured around 10 lakh earthen lamps and one lakh cow dung lamps.

From Assi Ghat to Rajghat, countless flickering flames mirrored the stars above, casting shimmering reflections across the waters of the Ganga. Within minutes of the first lamps being lit, the entire crescent-shaped riverfront was transformed into a spectacular tapestry of light, devotion and tradition.

However, the programme of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was scheduled to light the first diya, was cancelled due to his other engagements. State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh attended the celebrations.

The air was filled with the fragrance of sandalwood, marigolds and camphor as Dashashwamedh Ghat, decorated with 21 quintals of flowers, became the centre of devotional celebrations with the spectacular Ganga Maha Aarti.

Twenty-one priests and 42 young girls dressed in traditional attire performed synchronised rituals with illuminated lamps, incense and sacred chants, with the flames dancing in harmony with 51,000 diyas.

At the old Dashashwamedh Ghat, the Gangotri Seva Samiti performed Ganga abhishek with 151 litres of milk. A 108-kg ashtadhatu idol of the river goddess was another major attraction.

Beyond its visual grandeur, the occasion celebrated faith, gratitude and spiritual awakening. Cultural performances, traditional music and rituals across the ghats offered visitors an immersive experience of Kashi's rich heritage and living traditions.

Across the Ganga, fireworks illuminated the full-moon sky in shades of emerald and gold. Hundreds of wooden boats drifted along the river, carrying pilgrims who witnessed the spectacular celebrations against the backdrop of the illuminated ghats.

Chet Singh Ghat emerged as another major attraction, bringing together culture, spirituality and modern art in a spectacular celebration.

As many as 2,100 indigenous drones lit up the night sky with images of Lord Shiva, the Maheshwar Sutras, Shiv Tandav and the descent of the Ganga. Green fireworks synchronised with devotional songs illuminated the sky opposite Lalita Ghat.

Kashi's spiritual saga also came alive through an immersive heritage experience titled ‘Kashi Katha’. Combining 3D projection mapping, anamorphic LED displays and laser shows, the 25-minute multimedia spectacle offered visitors a journey through the city's religious and mythological heritage.

The show opened with the sounds of conch shells and damru, symbolising the spiritual consciousness associated with Lord Shiva in Kashi. It was followed by depictions of the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the mythological significance of Dev Deepawali and the glory of the Ganga.

The concluding segment featured a grand laser show lasting approximately eight minutes, adding a contemporary technological dimension to the traditional celebrations.