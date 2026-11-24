The Samajwadi Party (SP) has offered 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said on Tuesday, as the two parties held their second round of seat-sharing discussions in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting at Congress leader Pramod Tiwari's residence, Yadav said the offer included two constituencies won by the Congress, four where it finished second and 20 others where the SP had secured a substantial number of votes in the previous election.

"We have offered two seats which the Congress won, four seats where it finished second, and 20 other seats where we (SP) had secured 60,000-70,000 votes, while the Congress had received only around 2,000 votes," he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in 2027. The latest round of discussions is expected to focus on finalising the seat-sharing arrangement between the two INDIA bloc partners.

Akhilesh had earlier acknowledged at a media summit that Congress initially sought 181 seats. SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who heads the party’s talks’ panel, told reporters after the meeting that the two sides had “listened to each other’s views”. “We expect to finalise the alliance in the next two to three days,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)