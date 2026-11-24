LUCKNOW: Stepping up its preparations for UP assembly polls, ruling BJP has asked its MLAs, MPs and MLCs to hold hold ‘chaupals’, community outreach meetings, in their areas by December 5. The party also set a target of adding, in each of the 1.73 lakh polling booths, at least 50 voters whose names are yet to be included in the electoral rolls.

The decisions were taken at an organisation meeting of the BJP with CM Yogi Aditynath and other leaders on Monday. BJP national general secretary and party’s UP in-charge Vinod Tawde presided over the meeting.

Party sources said Tawde made it clear that MLAs would hold 50 ‘chaupals’ in constituencies by December 5. “All BJP MPs were asked to organise 10 such chaupals in their constituencies,” said a party insider privy to the virtual meeting. MLCs will conduct chaupals in areas where party does not have an MLA. Yogi said the work done by his government must be highlighted in the outreach campaign.

The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls came up for discussion. The target to add 50 voters to each booth was given to electoral conveners deputed in every district. If successful, the exercise would result in the addition of 86.50 lakh voters in the electoral rolls. “We expect the addition of at least 50 more voters from every booth,” says UP minister JPS Rathore.