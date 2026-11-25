Meanwhile, when asked about Keshav Maurya’s statement, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accepted that ‘lotus’ was the identity of every party worker and that it was bigger than him, but Yogi added in a lighter vein that “everyone knows who is who.”

He said all the BJP candidates, including him, would contest the polls on the party’s lotus symbol, which he said was paramount for them.

“Everyone has to fight on the lotus symbol. I will also fight on the Lotus symbol. The lotus flower is everything for us. Who is who and who is not, that is known to all,” the chief minister said.

When asked about the seat he intends to contest, Yogi Adityanath said: “I have been fighting from Gorakhpur. I will fight from whatever seat the party ask me to contest from,” he said.

Meanwhile, when the other deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was asked to comment on Maurya’s statement, he replied by saying that the party president’s announcement in this connection was final. He added that the party will follow it as supreme and final and the party would abide by it.

On the other hand, when Maurya was asked if he would be the contender for the CM's post, he said BJP was not a private limited company like the SP, BSP and Congress.

"In our party, no individual decided this. We have a set system, and we go by it," added Maurya. Commenting on SP-Congress seat-sharing talks, Maurya said that SP had shown the Congress its position.

Maurya also claimed that of the total UP votes, BJP would get 60 per cent; the remaining 40 per cent would be divided among others.