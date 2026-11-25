LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party is set to release the first of its two manifestos for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, focusing on key issues such as youth welfare, education, social justice, agriculture and industrial development.

A second manifesto, dedicated exclusively to women-centric issues, will be unveiled later. Separate manifestos for all 75 districts are expected by January.

The first manifesto will also prioritise social justice and Dalit issues, law and order, agriculture and farmers, and industry and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, party sources said.

At a press conference in Lucknow on November 21, party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Samajwadi Party will come out with Manifesto One, Manifesto Two and a separate manifesto at the district level."

Party sources involved in the manifesto preparation told PTI, requesting anonymity, that the document is intended to reflect not just political commitments but changing economic realities and aspirations across the state.

"The PDA is the political framework, but the manifesto has to answer what people want from their lives -- education, employment, income, security and opportunities," the source said.

The blueprint has been prepared after several months of consultations and research and will carry forward the party's 2022 manifesto with developments and challenges emerged over the past five years incorporated, the source said.

The party has sought inputs from youth, farmers, women, industry representatives, investors, intellectuals and marginalised communities for the election document.

Lawyers, ex-armed forces personnel and media professionals are expected to figure in the manifesto through specific welfare proposals.

Yadav's 'Vision India' initiative, under which he interacted with young people, investors and industry stakeholders in Uttar Pradesh and outside, including Bengaluru, has also contributed to the exercise, the source said.