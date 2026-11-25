LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party is set to release the first of its two manifestos for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, focusing on key issues such as youth welfare, education, social justice, agriculture and industrial development.
A second manifesto, dedicated exclusively to women-centric issues, will be unveiled later. Separate manifestos for all 75 districts are expected by January.
The first manifesto will also prioritise social justice and Dalit issues, law and order, agriculture and farmers, and industry and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, party sources said.
At a press conference in Lucknow on November 21, party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Samajwadi Party will come out with Manifesto One, Manifesto Two and a separate manifesto at the district level."
Party sources involved in the manifesto preparation told PTI, requesting anonymity, that the document is intended to reflect not just political commitments but changing economic realities and aspirations across the state.
"The PDA is the political framework, but the manifesto has to answer what people want from their lives -- education, employment, income, security and opportunities," the source said.
The blueprint has been prepared after several months of consultations and research and will carry forward the party's 2022 manifesto with developments and challenges emerged over the past five years incorporated, the source said.
The party has sought inputs from youth, farmers, women, industry representatives, investors, intellectuals and marginalised communities for the election document.
Lawyers, ex-armed forces personnel and media professionals are expected to figure in the manifesto through specific welfare proposals.
Yadav's 'Vision India' initiative, under which he interacted with young people, investors and industry stakeholders in Uttar Pradesh and outside, including Bengaluru, has also contributed to the exercise, the source said.
The employment and economic agenda is expected to be accompanied by proposals concerning farm loan waivers, 100 per cent free electricity, canal water for irrigation, crop insurance, an assured minimum support price and timely payments to sugarcane growers.
The manifesto is likely to promise a statewide caste-based census within three months of the party forming the government to ensure proportional representation and access to reservation benefits, another party source told PTI.
Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all state employees and teachers who joined service after 2005, and revival of the free laptop distribution scheme for students passing class 12 are among the issues being considered, the source said.
Yadav earlier outlined a proposal of 300 units of free domestic electricity, free medical treatment for the poor without an eligibility card, and financial assistance for self-employment.
The manifesto is expected to address environmental protection, forest conservation and climate change, signalling an attempt to incorporate issues beyond conventional welfare and electoral promises.
The party's social justice plank, centred on PDA -- backward classes, Dalits and minorities -- will remain a key component of the document.
The SP's decision to begin its manifesto exercise well ahead of the 2027 polls marks a departure from its approach in the previous two assembly elections.
In 2017, the party released its manifesto on January 22, 20 days before polling began on February 11, while in 2022, Yadav unveiled the 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra' on February 8, just two days before the first phase of polling on February 10.
A senior party leader said the phased release this time is intended to give the party a longer window to communicate its commitments to different sections of society.
"Releasing the manifestos in phases will give us time to explain our commitments to different sections of society, seek feedback and take a more focused message to voters," the leader said.
The second manifesto, to be released a few weeks after the first, will focus particularly on women and girls, outlining welfare measures and proposals concerning their safety, empowerment and economic well-being, the source said.
The November 26 manifesto will have an abridged version for public circulation alongside the detailed document.
The party's phased manifesto exercise is expected to lay out its political and economic priorities as it prepares to challenge the BJP for power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.
(With inputs from PTI)