LUCKNOW: Expressing confidence that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would go on to achieve a position higher than that of a Chief Minister, veteran SP leader Azam Khan recalled his long association with the party's founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying he had spent half a century first with Netaji and now with Akhilesh.

“Not only me, but I have handed over my next generation to the party as well,” Azam said in an emotional address, narrating his pain and suffering in jail, before releasing the party's manifesto along with the SP chief here on Thursday.

Expressing support for Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Khan predicted that Akhilesh would not only return as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister but also rise much higher on the national stage.

Recalling his days in prison, he said he had feared that he and his son, Abdullah, would be killed in an encounter. He also said he wished Akhilesh Yadav could spend at least six months in jail to understand the realities of confinement.

Describing the upcoming electoral battle as a contest between a system fighting for “equality and justice” and one that was “trampling upon the rights” of the “subjugated”, Khan pitched the battle of ballots as a fight between “just” and “unjust” systems.

Taking a swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Khan warned against attempts to target vulnerable sections of society for political gains.

“No one should think that anyone can harm us or the vulnerable for petty purposes,” he said.

In a veiled attack on Owaisi, Khan accused him of acting at the behest of a ‘strong force’ backing him to damage the SP's prospects in a few seats.

“You have greatly exaggerated ‘his’ stature. But since yesterday, I have been trying to get him some medicine to cure his illness of unnecessarily inflating his own stature. Why doesn't he have a big goal? His goal is very small: how to prevent the formation of the government. He can neither become anything himself nor help anyone else become anything, but spoiling someone's game is a very cheap plan. You understand that very well,” he said.

Khan added, “Such people can never be successful. Such people have harmed the weak. They are guilty before both – those on the ground and the one in the sky.”

Commenting on the public mood, Khan said, “People are very upset. They are fed up with the Hindu-Muslim conflict. No matter how big you talk, how big your claims, the truth has penetrated people's hearts.”