LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused both organisations of opposing the Constitution and spreading hatred.

After the administration denied permission for a march in the state capital, the AICC chief addressed a gathering at the Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan held inside the state Congress headquarters. He said the BJP and RSS were such organisations that whoever they bit would die.

Accusing the two organisations of questioning the patriotism of Congress leaders despite their own ‘tainted’ history, Kharge challenged them to explain whether they had ever hoisted the national flag at the RSS office.

Calling the BJP and RSS “traitors” and alleging that they had been opposed to the Constitution, Kharge urged people to get rid of them, accusing them of attempting to weaken the Constitution over the past 12 years.

“Over the past 12 years, people with an anti-Constitution mindset have worked relentlessly to weaken the Constitution,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred, the AICC chief referred to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's political messaging, saying that while the Congress ran a “shop of love”, the BJP and RSS operated “shops of hatred”.

Kharge asserted that the Congress would continue its fight to protect the Constitution. He claimed that fundamental rights, including the right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution, had been secured through the efforts of B R Ambedkar and Congress leaders, and alleged that the BJP was now attempting to take them away. He was referring to the campaign against ‘vote chori’ spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.

“Consider the fundamental rights, universal adult franchise, and equal rights for both men and women that Babasaheb secured for us — including the right to vote, which the BJP is now trying to take away,” he said, adding that these rights had been secured through the efforts of Ambedkar and Congress leaders.

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi carried the Constitution during his political campaigns and argued that voters had supported the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to safeguard their rights.

He thanked voters in Uttar Pradesh for restricting the BJP's electoral ambitions in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying the party's ‘400 paar’ slogan had failed to materialise. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 36 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

Referring to the proposed Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the reported differences between the two parties amid ongoing seat-sharing talks, Kharge praised UPCC working president Imran Masood's enthusiasm but advised him to follow coalition discipline.

“Our Imran Masood speaks with great enthusiasm. I watch him on TV every day. But we have to do more than just talk. The more we work together, the further we will progress. Imran is in Parliament and always fights for the party. He puts up a fight and tries to get his point across,” he said.

Kharge also cautioned party leaders against speaking arrogantly to anyone, particularly their allies, and stressed the need for unity to defeat the BJP.

“We must not speak arrogantly to anyone, especially our allies. We have to bring a coalition government to power, and work together. We have to defeat Modi, the BJP, and Yogi,” he said, adding that internal conflicts made victory difficult.

“We can fight external challenges, but victory will be difficult if we keep fighting among ourselves,” he said, signalling the need for reconciliation with the SP.

Meanwhile, sources said seat-sharing talks between the SP and Congress would continue in Delhi on Friday.