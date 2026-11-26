LUCKNOW: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has advised party MP Imran Masood to focus on organisational work and “action instead of words” following the latter’s sharp public criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking at a Constitution Day event at the Congress office in Lucknow, Kharge reportedly acknowledged Masood’s active role in Parliament and his passionate defence of the party during television debates. However, he emphasised that individual statements and public appearances must be backed by collective organisational efforts.

Kharge also cautioned party leaders against internal differences, warning that divisions within the opposition could weaken its electoral prospects.

The Congress president’s remarks came a day after Masood, the Lok Sabha MP from Saharanpur and a working president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, publicly criticised the SP over its decision to announce five candidates while alliance negotiations were reportedly still underway.

Reacting to the announcements in media interviews on November 25, Masood asserted that the Congress was “not beggars” and questioned the SP’s commitment to defeating the BJP.

He also made it clear that the Congress would not accept an offer of just 26 Assembly seats. Accusing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of doublespeak, Masood further alleged that the regional party was leaking confidential details of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions.

His remarks brought the differences between the two parties into the public domain at a time when opposition unity is being viewed as crucial ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Responding to the controversy, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan defended the decision to announce candidates for five constituencies.

She explained that the names had been released only for constituencies considered non-negotiable by the SP, where the party already has sitting MLAs. Hasan also clarified that the reported offer of 26 seats was part of a broader arrangement intended to balance political considerations from past and future elections.