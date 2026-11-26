LUCKNOW: Kashi has rolled out the red carpet for guests from Tamil Nadu as the fifth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, connecting the socio-cultural and civilizational heritage of North and South India while symbolising the unity between the country’s diverse traditions, will take off on November 28.

The fifth edition of Sangamam, a unique event signifying the country's cultural foundations while celebrating the emotional and creative bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu since time immemorial, will be based on the theme ‘Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen,’ a nationwide student engagement programme focused on learning the Thirukkural.

In fact, Thirukkural is the literary work of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. This year’s event will highlight the timeless ethical and moral leanings of the classical Tamil text Thirukkural. The initiative aims at introducing those values to young learners across the country.

The event on Namo Ghat along the banks of Ganga in Kashi will witness the participation of 1,400 representatives from Tamil Nadu, and they will all arrive in seven groups each comprising 200 members from various sections. The representatives would include students, teachers, artists, spiritual scholars and farmers.

This year, around 1380 high educational institutions from across the country would send their representatives to be a part of the Sangamam. Students from those institutions will undertake a study of Thirukkural in a language of their choice.