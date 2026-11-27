LUCKNOW: An IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi carrying 175 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Lucknow on Friday night after the pilot reported minimum fuel, according to a source. The flight is now scheduled to depart for Varanasi at 9 am on Saturday.

Passengers initially hesitated to deboard the aircraft, insisting that they be flown to Varanasi, but subsequently disembarked. The airline was making arrangements for their overnight stay in Lucknow.

According to the source, other flights were allowed to land at Varanasi airport, but the IndiGo flight was not granted landing clearance by air traffic control (ATC). The aircraft made two loops in Varanasi airspace before heading to Lucknow.

Flight 6E 2452 landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 9.03 pm, with 181 people on board, including the crew.

While airport authorities attributed the diversion to congestion at Varanasi airport, information received from ATC indicated that the pilot-in-command had reported minimum fuel.

The aircraft was initially expected to depart from Lucknow at 9.45 pm. However, the flight plan was subsequently revised, and flight 6E 2452 was renumbered 6E 9071. It is now scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Varanasi at 9 am on Saturday.

In aviation, a minimum fuel declaration alerts air traffic controllers that an aircraft has limited fuel available to accommodate further delays. It does not, by itself, constitute a fuel emergency, but further delays could lead to one.

It remained unclear why the aircraft was denied landing clearance at Varanasi while other flights were reportedly allowed to land, or why the proposed ferry operation to Kolkata was cancelled.

IndiGo did not respond to queries on the matter till the time of filing this report.