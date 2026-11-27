“An MLA is expected to be the principal organisational anchor for the party's Lok Sabha candidate in his constituency. Failure to deliver a lead can, therefore, raise uncomfortable questions about the legislator's connect with voters, accessibility, constituency work, organisational hold and ability to mobilise the party's social coalition,” said JP Shukla, a commentator.

For BJP, the numbers are, particularly, significant because of its much larger strength in the outgoing 18th assembly. Its candidates secured leads in around 156 assembly segments but trailed in nearly 99 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The constituencies where the party fell behind included those represented by sitting BJP MLAs and even some ministers in the Yogi government. The setback was reflected in the overall result.

BJP, which had won 255 of the 403 assembly seats in 2022, was reduced to 33 of UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 against a tally of 62 in 2019. SP presents a contrasting picture. Its Lok Sabha candidates secured leads in around 100 assembly segments represented by the party and trailed in just 11, suggesting that considerably fewer of its sitting legislators failed this particular electoral test.

But the phenomenon was by no means restricted to the two principal rivals.

Lok Sabha candidates trailed in constituencies represented by six Apna Dal (S) MLAs, six SBSP legislators, three NISHAD Party MLAs and two RLD MLAs.

That makes the 2024 result a potentially useful screening tool for virtually every political formation as it begins the exercise of identifying candidates for 2027.

The key question for party leaderships will be whether a poor assembly-segment showing resulted from larger factors affecting the Lok Sabha candidate or reflected disenchantment specifically with the sitting MLA.

“There could be multiple reasons for the latter: Lacklustre constituency work, inaccessibility, unfulfilled local demands, weak cadre connect or simply fatigue with a representative seeking another term,” says SK Dwivedi, former professor of political science at Luckow University.

He added that parties will have to separate these local factors from broader caste alignments and national or state-level voting trends before deciding whether to renominate incumbents.

“Even MLAs whose parties managed a lead may not necessarily be safe. A wafer-thin advantage in a constituency which is considered a party stronghold could trigger scrutiny just as a defeat would, particularly if internal surveys and booth-level assessments point to a decline in the legislator's personal standing,” said a senior SP leader.

This could make candidate replacement a significant element of the 2027 strategy.

For BJP, changing candidates could offer one way of insulating the larger Yogi government from localised anti-incumbency against individual MLAs, as multiple surveys commissioned by the party suggest.