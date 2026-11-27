LUCKNOW: Laying stress on the need to take Hindu consciousness and cultural traditions to every section of the society, eminent author S Gurumurthy claimed that efforts to preserve Hindu religion, culture, traditions and beliefs amid the challenging socio-political circumstances in Tamil Nadu were yielding positive results.

He said that there was a time when people felt hesitant even to discuss Hindu traditions and rituals and that ensuring public participation in initiatives such as Teacher Reverence, Women’s Reverence and Salutations to the Motherland was also a difficult task.

“However, through sustained dialogue and awareness campaigns, the same sections of society are now actively participating in and promoting these traditions,” he added.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the five-day Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Kanpur on Thursday, Gurumurthy said that every social and cultural initiative faced challenges in its initial stages.

“In Tamil Nadu, an initiative to preserve Hindu customs and traditions was launched in collaboration with the Ramakrishna Mission and the Vivekananda International Foundation. Despite initial hesitation and reluctance among people, sustained efforts were made, and results are evident,” he said.

He added that despite Tamil Nadu being considerably a smaller state than Uttar Pradesh in geographical terms, significant work was done in the south Indian state to promote Hindu spiritual and cultural consciousness. He emphasised that similar efforts should be done and accelerated in Uttar Pradesh.