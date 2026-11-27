LUCKNOW: The Congress in Uttar Pradesh is grappling with mounting internal differences, with tensions over seat-sharing with ally Samajwadi Party (SP) adding to its organisational challenges ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The party’s state leadership has issued show-cause notices to spokespersons and panellists who remained absent from its Constitution Day programme in Lucknow on Thursday, addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

At the same time, differences over the proposed alliance with the SP have persisted, with UPCC working president Imran Masood refusing to soften his stand on seat-sharing.

Adding to the party’s troubles, Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, accusing him of being inaccessible to party workers and ignoring the views of MPs on state political matters.

Party sources said the show-cause notices asked the absentees to explain why they had skipped the Constitution Day event. The notices were issued by Kunwar Singh Nishad, chairperson of the UP Congress media department, who described the absence of party functionaries from an important organisational programme as a “serious matter”.

Of the 45 spokespersons and 21 panellists in the state unit, more than half were reportedly absent, the sources said.

The notice said participation in important organisational programmes and accountability towards assigned responsibilities were mandatory for spokespersons and panellists, and asked them to take the directive seriously.

The Constitution Day programme was followed by a Constitution Bachao March led by AICC general secretary Rajendra Pal Gautam.

A similar notice had been issued to Indian Youth Congress members for remaining absent from the party’s rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. Several IYC members were subsequently suspended as a disciplinary measure.

The latest action comes against the backdrop of Kharge’s strong message to the state leadership during his Lucknow visit. Addressing party workers, he cautioned leaders against internal bickering, public criticism of one another and allowing personal differences to weaken the organisation.

He stressed the need for unity if the Congress wanted to strengthen its position in Uttar Pradesh and take on the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.