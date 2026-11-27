LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, extended the tenure of outgoing gram pradhans appointed as administrators of village panchayats by another six months, or until the dedicated OBC commission submits its report, whichever is earlier, further prolonging the interim arrangement necessitated by the delay in holding the three-tier panchayat elections.
The order means that the outgoing pradhans, who were made administrators after the gram panchayats' term expired in May, will continue to perform the duties of administrators even as uncertainty persists over when the rural civic polls.
Their initial six-month tenure as administrators ended on November 26. The extension has been linked to the completion of work by the UP State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, which is conducting an empirical exercise to determine OBC political backwardness and representation for reservation in the three-tier panchayat system.
The commission has itself been granted additional time to complete its exercise. As a result, there is still no firm timeline for the panchayat elections. The reservation of seats cannot be finalised under the government's proposed exercise until the commission submits its report, following which the reservation matrix and the election programme would have to be worked out.
The commission, constituted by the state government on May 18, has been touring districts and gathering data to fulfil the Supreme Court-mandated "triple test" for providing OBC reservation in local bodies. As of November 13, it had visited 52 of UP's 75 districts, with 23 districts still to be covered, and had sought another six months to complete and submit its report.
Friday's order follows a cabinet decision to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, making it possible to continue administrators beyond the six-month limit provided under the existing law.
The five-year term of gram panchayats expired on May 26, this year. Just before that, the state government appointed the outgoing gram pradhans as administrators for six months to ensure continuity in village-level administration until fresh elections could be conducted. That arrangement expired on November 26, necessitating a fresh legal provision for their continuation.
The extended arrangement is unusual since officials, including assistant development officers, had generally been given charge as administrators when elections could not be conducted on schedule in the past. This time, the outgoing elected pradhans themselves have been allowed to remain at the helm.
The delay also has a legal backdrop. On October 14, this year, the Allahabad High Court directed the state government and State Election Commission to complete the panchayat election process within three months, which would put the deadline around mid-January, 2027.
The court had also held that the elections could not be kept pending indefinitely because the dedicated commission had not completed its exercise. It indicated that polls could be conducted under the existing reservation framework, including 27% OBC reservation, while adhering to the 50% ceiling on vertical reservation.
The High Court had upheld the appointment of outgoing pradhans as administrators but emphasised the temporary nature of the arrangement and the need to restore elected local bodies through timely elections.
The government, however, is proceeding on the premise that the dedicated commission's empirical exercise should be completed before the reservation framework for the fresh elections is finalised.
This has left the eventual poll schedule dependent on how quickly the commission completes its work and on the outcome of the legal issues surrounding the election timetable. The timing is politically significant because the 2027 UP assembly elections are also approaching.
A further delay in panchayat polls could push the massive rural electoral exercise close to, or even beyond, the assembly election schedule. UP has around 12.58 crore panchayat voters, up from about 12.30 crore in 2021, making the rural body elections one of the state's biggest electoral exercises after the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. There are 58,189 village panchayats, 827 blocks and 75 district panchayats in UP.