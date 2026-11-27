LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, extended the tenure of outgoing gram pradhans appointed as administrators of village panchayats by another six months, or until the dedicated OBC commission submits its report, whichever is earlier, further prolonging the interim arrangement necessitated by the delay in holding the three-tier panchayat elections.

The order means that the outgoing pradhans, who were made administrators after the gram panchayats' term expired in May, will continue to perform the duties of administrators even as uncertainty persists over when the rural civic polls.

Their initial six-month tenure as administrators ended on November 26. The extension has been linked to the completion of work by the UP State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, which is conducting an empirical exercise to determine OBC political backwardness and representation for reservation in the three-tier panchayat system.

The commission has itself been granted additional time to complete its exercise. As a result, there is still no firm timeline for the panchayat elections. The reservation of seats cannot be finalised under the government's proposed exercise until the commission submits its report, following which the reservation matrix and the election programme would have to be worked out.

The commission, constituted by the state government on May 18, has been touring districts and gathering data to fulfil the Supreme Court-mandated "triple test" for providing OBC reservation in local bodies. As of November 13, it had visited 52 of UP's 75 districts, with 23 districts still to be covered, and had sought another six months to complete and submit its report.

Friday's order follows a cabinet decision to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, making it possible to continue administrators beyond the six-month limit provided under the existing law.

The five-year term of gram panchayats expired on May 26, this year. Just before that, the state government appointed the outgoing gram pradhans as administrators for six months to ensure continuity in village-level administration until fresh elections could be conducted. That arrangement expired on November 26, necessitating a fresh legal provision for their continuation.