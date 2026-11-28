LUCKNOW: With no role to play in the passage of proposed delimitation bill and Women’s reservation bill, BSP chief Mayawati, on Saturday, welcomed the move to provide 33% reservation to women in legislatures while reiterating her long-standing demand of a distinct and effective share for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within the quota.

The stand of Mayawati, who has no representation in either house of parliament, is broadly in line with the position she took when Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023.

The legislation provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, including reserving one-third of seats already earmarked for SCs and STs for women from these communities.

Taking to the X, the BSP chief posted: "BSP has consistently advocated respecting and protecting women across communities, including ensuring them adequate representation in electoral politics. The BSP has traditionally drawn its core support from Dalit voters."

She added that the BSP had consistently demanded 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies be implemented as soon as possible, saying that she welcomed the central government’s recent decision on this matter.