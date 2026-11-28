LUCKNOW: With no role to play in the passage of proposed delimitation bill and Women’s reservation bill, BSP chief Mayawati, on Saturday, welcomed the move to provide 33% reservation to women in legislatures while reiterating her long-standing demand of a distinct and effective share for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within the quota.
The stand of Mayawati, who has no representation in either house of parliament, is broadly in line with the position she took when Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023.
The legislation provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, including reserving one-third of seats already earmarked for SCs and STs for women from these communities.
Taking to the X, the BSP chief posted: "BSP has consistently advocated respecting and protecting women across communities, including ensuring them adequate representation in electoral politics. The BSP has traditionally drawn its core support from Dalit voters."
She added that the BSP had consistently demanded 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies be implemented as soon as possible, saying that she welcomed the central government’s recent decision on this matter.
At the time, Mayawati had supported the principle of 33% reservation but argued that the measure should ensure adequate representation for women from SC, ST and other backward communities, reflecting the BSP’s emphasis on a "quota within quota".
The demand for such sub-quotas was one of the key issues surrounding the legislation. Her fresh intervention comes as the women’s reservation issue has returned to political focus. Though the constitutional amendment was enacted in 2023, its implementation was linked to the publication of Census figures and the subsequent delimitation exercise.
Mayawati believes that a quota for SC/ST women within the quota would give them an opportunity to participate properly and move forward a little in the country’s electoral politics, which is afflicted by narrow-mindedness, casteism, money and muscle power.
"This would certainly have better served the interests of the country and its people. If the central government still considers this sympathetically, it would certainly be appropriate and just," Mayawati posted.
Referring to the delimitation bill, Mayawati said the allegations that the bills concerning a 50 per cent increase in the existing number of seats in the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies, and the delimitation process associated with them, were manipulated to set seat limits in ways that serve political and electoral interests were nothing new.
"In fact, whichever party is in power at the Centre tends to care less about the interests of the country and its people and to give greater importance to its own interests. This is not a secret to anyone," Mayawati said.