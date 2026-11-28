LUCKNOW: Cash, it seems, was not enough. An Etawah police sub-inspector allegedly wanted his “consideration” served with a protein boost and a caffeine kick.

Sub-inspector Amarkant Tyagi has been suspended after a family accused him of demanding protein powder and coffee, besides sweets and Rs 15,000 in cash, to withdraw a case against a woman and her son.

The unusual alleged shopping list came to light after audio clips purportedly linked to the demands went viral, prompting Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava to suspend Tyagi with immediate effect.

A preliminary inquiry by Bharthana circle officer R D Maurya found the sub-inspector prima facie guilty, police said. Etawah City circle officer Avneesh Kumar Singh has been tasked with conducting a detailed probe into the allegations.

At the centre of the case is a long-running property dispute involving the complainant, Brijendra, and his mother, Maya Devi.

Brijendra alleged that relatives assaulted them while they were trying to build a boundary wall and gate at their house, leaving him with a fractured finger. An FIR was subsequently registered against five people.

The dispute took another turn when the police registered a counter-case against four people, including Maya Devi.

The family alleged that the sub-inspector demanded the money and other items to withdraw this case. The alleged list combined cash with protein powder, coffee and sweets.

Brijendra and his mother have approached the SSP's office seeking action against Tyagi and police protection while they construct the boundary wall and gate.