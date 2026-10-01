25-year-old woman found dead in UP home, husband, in-laws booked for dowry death

A 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, following which police registered a case of dowry death against her husband and his parents, officials said on Thursday.

Rohini alias Antima was found hanging inside a room of the house in Jamethi village on Wednesday, Circle Officer Kunda Shiv Narayan Bais said.

Police sent her body for post-mortem after being informed about the incident.

Rohini's father, Ganga Sagar Mishra, a resident of Bishahiya under Hathigwan police station, alleged in his complaint that she was married to Akash Mishra in February 2025 and had been harassed by her in-laws over dowry.

He alleged that after the dowry demand was not met, the accused killed his daughter and hanged her to make the death appear to be a suicide.

Based on the complaint, Kunda police registered a case of dowry death against Akash, his mother Manju Mishra and father Anirudh Mishra.

Manju and Anirudh have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend Akash, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)