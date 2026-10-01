Akhilesh promises Rs 51,000 monthly pension for 'democracy warriors'; says UP witnessing ‘BJPian Emergency’

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced that the pension for “Loktantra Senanis” would be increased to Rs 51,000 per month if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, along with free treatment and medicines at government hospitals.

Yadav, who uses the term “Loktantra Senanis” (democracy warriors) for those who opposed the 1975 Emergency, said several of them met him at the SP headquarters and shared their experiences and suggestions.

“The honourarium they are receiving today is very low considering today's inflation and the present circumstances,” he said.

Yadav said special arrangements would be made for their health, treatment and medicines at government hospitals, with their treatment provided free of cost. He also said their demands for respect on par with freedom fighters and concessions in train and bus fares would be included in the party's manifesto.

Targeting the BJP government, Yadav alleged that the country was going through the BJP's “Emergency era”, in which social justice was being compromised. “Any period in which the PDA is oppressed will be an Emergency,” he said.

On his plans to move to the Centre and become prime minister, Yadav said, “Let me stay in Uttar Pradesh for now; do not make us fight among ourselves.” He was referring to Rahul Gandhi, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress being part of the INDIA alliance.

Taking on the police administration, Yadav said, “The police cannot be trusted aas they are working as BJP workers. In this government, genuine saints have been deeply insulted and have not received justice.”

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak over his remark that young people should drive e-rickshaws instead of seeking jobs, Yadav said, “The Deputy Chief Minister should book an e-rickshaw. This is the Deputy Chief Minister who has made hospitals sick.”

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Yadav said the BJP would lose whether it fields nine or 10 candidates. “Anyone who wants to join hands to defeat the BJP is welcome. Even today, we are living through the same period, with inflation, unemployment and corruption at their peak,” he said.

He added, “As soon as this government is removed from the state, this bulldozer-style situation will also end.”