Kashi priests perform special prayers for injured FlyDubai pilot

LUCKNOW: Priests at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi performed special rituals on Thursday for the speedy recovery of FlyDubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to pray for his long and healthy life.

Special prayers were also offered during the Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat and at the Ganga Dwar of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Lalita Ghat. Devotees and local residents joined the prayers seeking blessings for the pilot’s recovery and safety.

Machchhar, who hails from Ghatkopar in Mumbai and is believed to be in his mid-30s, was commanding Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when his co-pilot allegedly stabbed him multiple times in an attempt to crash the aircraft with 180 passengers onboard.

Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to fight off the assailant and regain control of the aircraft, helping avert a major tragedy.

To pray for his speedy recovery, priests at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple held special rituals. “At Kashi Vishwanath Dham, 21 scholars performed Rudrabhishek with kusha-infused water, while 11 scholars chanted 1 lakh Mahamrityunjaya mantras, invoking blessings for his quick recovery, strength, and well-being,” said senior priest Sanjay Kumar Pandey.

“By fulfilling his duty with such dedication, he has certainly made India proud,” Pandey said, adding that the ceremony was held to honour Machchhar’s courage, commitment to duty and efforts to protect human life.

“With this objective, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, along with the entire family associated with the Trust, is conducting this ritual,” he said.

Modi, in a post on X, praised Machchhar’s courage and resolve despite being seriously injured.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar.”