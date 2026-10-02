Congress rejigs UP unit: Aradhana Mishra named president, Imran Masood made working president

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election due early next year, the Congress leadership on Friday night made major changes to its state organisation, replacing Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajai Rai with party MLA Aradhana Mishra.

The party high command also appointed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood as working president of the Congress's state unit.

Mishra represents the Rampur Khas assembly constituency and is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state assembly. She is a three-time MLA from Rampur Khas.

Mishra is the daughter of senior Congress leader and former lawmaker Pramod Tiwari. Active in politics for more than two decades, she is believed to be close to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and worked closely with her during the Congress' 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls.

The party also appointed Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad as state vice-presidents.

Political experts said the sweeping changes in the UPCC, made three months before the upcoming Assembly elections, appeared to reflect the party's focus on Brahmins, minorities, including Muslims, OBCs and Dalits.

Masood has a strong hold among Muslim and OBC voters in Saharanpur and adjoining areas and is known for his sharp and outspoken statements.

Despite becoming an MP in 2024 with the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Masood has openly spoken about differences within the alliance. He publicly claimed that the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in 2024 only because of its alliance with the Congress.

Masood wants the Congress to finalise an alliance with the Samajwadi Party soon for the 2027 elections.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a controversial remark by Masood about Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines across the country. He was also jailed over the remark.

At an election rally, Masood had said that if Narendra Modi tried to turn Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat, his would be cut into pieces.