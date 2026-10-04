Congress' new UP lineup reflects bid to reach Brahmins, Muslims, Dalits and EBCs ahead of 2027 polls

The Congress is working on a strategy to rebuild its organisation and social coalition in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with its latest organisational reshuffle bringing leaders from the Brahmin, Muslim, Dalit and extremely backward class communities into key positions, PTI reported.

The party on Friday appointed Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ as Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MP Imran Masood as working president. While Mishra is a Brahmin, Masood is a Muslim.

The Congress also appointed Devendra Nishad, who belongs to the extremely backward fishing community, and Dalit leader Alok Prasad as senior vice-presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Political analysts see the appointments and the efforts to bring leaders from different social groups into the party as part of a broader strategy to rebuild its organisation and electoral base in the state, according to PTI.

Dr Syed Jamal Ahmed, an All India Congress Committee member and former general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, said the party stood for taking along people from all sections of society and claimed there was growing public expectation from its leadership.

Ahmed also claimed that several leaders from different communities, including Brahmins, minorities, extremely backward classes and Dalits, were likely to join the Congress in the near future.

The Congress' efforts to expand its political base were also evident on Saturday, when Apna Janata Party president and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya held talks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on joining the INDIA bloc.

Maurya said in a post on X that he had a “positive discussion” with Gandhi on contesting the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together under the INDIA bloc.