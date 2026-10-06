Minor girl raped at gunpoint in UP's Amethi; juvenile accused at large

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint inside her home by a juvenile in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said on Tuesday

An FIR has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to trace the 17-and-a-half-year-old boy who is absconding since the incident, they said.

According to the police complaint lodged on October 5, the incident took place around 1.30 am on the night of October 3.

A juvenile from the same village allegedly barged into the girl's house and raped her at gunpoint. Upon hearing the teenager's cries, when her mother rushed to her rescue, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if the matter was disclosed to anyone, police said.

Ramganj SHO Ram Raj Kushwaha said that an FIR has been registered based on the mother's complaint, and the minor girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused, and further legal action is being taken, the SHO added.

(With inputs from PTI)