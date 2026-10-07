Tension at AMU after protesters block attempt to shift student leader on hunger strike to hospital

Tension prevailed at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after protesting students stopped university authorities from shifting a student, who has been on a hunger strike for 15 days, to the hospital as his condition worsened, officials said on Wednesday.

The protesting students have been demanding elections to the students' union that have not been held for eight years.

A team of security personnel reached the protest site with an ambulance on Tuesday night after reports that the condition of Yasser Fahad, a postgraduate student of Urdu, had worsened, the officials said.

However, a large number of protesting students gathered around Fahad and prevented the authorities from taking him to the hospital. The security personnel subsequently returned without being able to shift Fahad, they said.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan said the move was aimed at providing the student urgent medical treatment.

"This was not an attempt to break the hunger strike, as was mistakenly assumed, but just to provide him urgent medical support in view of the serious level of a number of health parameters," Khan told reporters.

He said the university authorities had conveyed to the students that Fahad would be allowed to return to the protest site after doctors stabilised his condition.