UP Chief Electoral Officer rejects media report alleging 'mysterious' 16.18 lakh voter additions

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has rejected a media report which alleges the addition of 16.18 lakh voters to the state’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying the figure refers to Form-6 applications collected during the enumeration exercise and does not mean that 16.18 lakh voters were automatically added to the rolls.

In a detailed clarification posted on X, the CEO said the report was based on “faulty assumptions” and that the SIR was conducted with “utmost transparency” and in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and Election Commission of India (ECI) instructions.

The clarification came in response to a report titled “The Mysterious 16.18 Lakh Voters Added to Uttar Pradesh’s Roll”, which questioned the collection and subsequent processing of 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications during the SIR.

The CEO said the 16.18 lakh figure represented Form-6 applications collected before publication of the draft electoral roll on January 6, 2026. The forms were collected by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during house-to-house visits as part of the enumeration phase, which ran from October 27, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

“The allegations levelled in the report are not correct as these are based on faulty assumptions and are therefore categorically denied,” the CEO said.