Akie Abe moved by Shinzo Abe memorial corridor inauguration in Varanasi

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the inauguration of the ‘Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor’ in Varanasi, saying she was deeply moved by the memorial dedicated to her late husband.

Akie Abe, who jointly inaugurated the corridor with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Rudraksh Convention Centre, said the memorial brought back memories of Shinzo Abe’s visit to Varanasi and thanked everyone involved in honouring his legacy.

Addressing the ceremony on Wednesday, Akie Abe said, “I am deeply moved and grateful to everyone for this memorial corridor and for naming it after my husband seeing this place brought back memories of my husband’s visit here."

Akie Abe thanked Yogi Adityanath for the memorial corridor and said that the programme honoured her husband.

“I was very happy to be invited to participate in this event,” she said, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

Recalling Shinzo Abe's 2015 visit to Varanasi, she said her husband had witnessed the Ganga Aarti during his visit to Kashi. She said it had been her heartfelt desire to visit Varanasi and witness the city and its traditions herself, adding that her dream had now come true.

Akie Abe also highlighted the cultural similarities between Varanasi and Kyoto, noting that Varanasi was originally called Kashi and that both Kashi and Kyoto are ancient cities whose names begin with the letter “K”.

She recalled the contribution of Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the development of the Rudraksh Convention Centre and highlighted the significance of the 108 symbolic Rudrakshas placed on its exterior walls.