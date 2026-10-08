NGT directs UP authorities to act against illegal sand mining in Banda

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities in Uttar Pradesh to take further action against illegal sand mining and violations of environmental clearance conditions in Banda district.

A Bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member, heard the case concerning a mining lease granted to M/s Laxmi Prasad Gupta, Proprietor Umesh Gupta, for extraction of sand/morrum from Gata Nos. 300M and 316M in Bahadurpur Syodha village of Naraini tehsil.

The Tribunal noted that official inspections had found multiple violations. During an inspection on April 5, 2026, officials found illegal excavation and transportation of around 2,250 cubic metres of sand/morrum outside the sanctioned lease area.

During an inspection on the intervening night of April 25-26, officials found the use of lifter/suction machines, which are prohibited for mining in river streams.

Another inspection on June 2 found illegal excavation and transportation of around 2,622 cubic metres of sand/morrum outside the sanctioned lease area, besides mining directly from the active river stream/channel.

The Tribunal assessed liabilities of Rs 25.65 lakh, Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 34.89 lakh for the violations.

It also noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board had calculated and recommended environmental compensation of Rs 1,84,92,179.79 for the illegal mining. However, there was no record confirming recovery of the assessed amounts or environmental compensation.