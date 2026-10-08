NGT directs UP authorities to act against illegal sand mining in Banda

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities in Uttar Pradesh to take further action against illegal sand mining and violations of environmental clearance conditions in Banda district.
A Bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member, heard the case concerning a mining lease granted to M/s Laxmi Prasad Gupta, Proprietor Umesh Gupta, for extraction of sand/morrum from Gata Nos. 300M and 316M in Bahadurpur Syodha village of Naraini tehsil.
The Tribunal noted that official inspections had found multiple violations. During an inspection on April 5, 2026, officials found illegal excavation and transportation of around 2,250 cubic metres of sand/morrum outside the sanctioned lease area.
During an inspection on the intervening night of April 25-26, officials found the use of lifter/suction machines, which are prohibited for mining in river streams.
Another inspection on June 2 found illegal excavation and transportation of around 2,622 cubic metres of sand/morrum outside the sanctioned lease area, besides mining directly from the active river stream/channel.
The Tribunal assessed liabilities of Rs 25.65 lakh, Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 34.89 lakh for the violations.
It also noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board had calculated and recommended environmental compensation of Rs 1,84,92,179.79 for the illegal mining. However, there was no record confirming recovery of the assessed amounts or environmental compensation.
The NGT noted that the Environmental Clearance dated February 9, 2026, prohibited mining within the stream channel and the use of heavy machinery, drilling or blasting. It required mining to be carried out manually or through semi-mechanised methods.
The Tribunal concluded that the evidence indicated illegal mining and violations of the Environmental Clearance and applicable environmental laws and regulations.
It directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Uttar Pradesh, and the District Magistrate, Banda, to investigate the violations and take appropriate action regarding withdrawal of the Environmental Clearance and cancellation of the mining lease, respectively. The authorities were directed to provide an opportunity of hearing to the applicant and the project proponent in accordance with the principles of natural justice.
The Tribunal also ordered that the project proponent would not be allowed to carry out further mining at the affected site until a decision is taken on withdrawal of the Environmental Clearance and cancellation of the mining lease.
The District Magistrate, Banda, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board were directed to take necessary action based on notices already issued to the project proponent and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law.
In view of ongoing illegal mining incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the Tribunal further directed the Chief Secretary of the state, Member Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Banda, to verify the implementation of monitoring mechanisms under the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and the Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020.
The authorities were directed to ensure effective monitoring of mineral transportation through security features, check posts, CCTV cameras, drone surveys, GPS tracking and regular surveillance of sand-mining areas. They were also asked to enforce strict punitive action and environmental compensation against individuals and vehicles involved in illegal mining.