SP faces heat over Rajya Sabha nomination of RIL Group president Nathwani; gets questioned on 'PDA' plank

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party is facing fresh criticism over its nomination of Reliance Industries Group President Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani to the Rajya Sabha after he posted a lengthy message praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media for completing 25 years in active politics.

Nathwani described Modi’s journey since becoming Gujarat chief minister in 2001 as one of “unwavering conviction, perseverance, and commitment to nation-building”.

“Twenty-five years of leadership. 25 years of dedication. 25 years of Seva ka Sankalp,” Nathwani wrote on X. He said Modi had travelled a “remarkable journey” from serving Gujarat to leading India as Prime Minister.

Nathwani also wished Modi “continued strength and success in the service of the nation” and attached a video of the Prime Minister waving to crowds, with BJP flags visible in the background.

His post allowed rivals to allege a tacit understanding between the SP and BJP.

The post came days after Nathwani questioned the detention of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during an INDIA bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi. In an October 6 post, Nathwani said democratic dialogue was essential for democracy.

Nathwani’s nomination had already drawn criticism from opponents and allies, who questioned the SP’s decision to choose him for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats it was certain to win instead of a party member representing its PDA plank.

PDA stands for pichde (backward classes), Dalits and alpsankhyak (minorities).