Eight BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

All 10 candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Uttar Pradesh, including eight from the BJP and two from the Samajwadi Party (SP), were declared elected unopposed on Friday, an official said.

Returning Officer Ajit Verma, who is also the Special Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, said the candidates had been declared elected unopposed.

All candidates except SP nominee Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani had collected their election certificates, Verma said. Representatives of SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BJP candidate Radhakant Ojha collected the certificates on their behalf.

The biennial elections were necessitated by the expiry of the terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh on November 25.

(With inputs from PTI)