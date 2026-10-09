Mayawati renews Bharat Ratna demand for Kanshi Ram, urges govt to tackle poverty, unemployment

On issues concerning public interest, welfare and the nation, Mayawati said the government should rely more on itself than on the purely profit-oriented private sector and work towards self-reliance. The country, she said, should be governed in accordance with the Constitution's noble, humanistic and welfare-oriented spirit, rather than with a commercial mindset.

Warning that the increasingly vocal younger generation would not tolerate failures in governance indefinitely, she said people would hold governments accountable for broken electoral promises, irresponsibility, disorder and corruption.

She also referred to continuing campaigns seeking improvements in schools and education, alleging that these had faced opposition and obstruction from governments.

Returning to her demand for the Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said, “While Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, despite his historic role as the architect of India's unparalleled Constitution, was not awarded the Bharat Ratna for a long time by the Congress government, the people had already honoured him by calling him ‘Param Pujya’ and ‘Babasaheb’.”

Ambedkar was eventually conferred the Bharat Ratna under the government led by VP Singh, she said, after the BSP had grown stronger.

“In the same way, Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram should certainly have been awarded the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his historic contribution to social transformation and to respect the sentiments of the Bahujan Samaj, but this has not happened so far,” she said.

“The BSP, therefore, strongly demands that Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram be conferred with the Bharat Ratna,” Mayawati added.

She said millions of people belonging to the Bahujan Samaj constituted her extended family and that their welfare, interests, identity and dignity were paramount to her. She pledged not to compromise on these priorities and said she would uphold the trust Kanshi Ram had placed in her by naming her as his successor.

Mayawati also said the BSP must remain free from dynastic politics and other influences that could undermine its founding mission.

Urging party workers to intensify their efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, she said political power was essential to translate the ideals of the party's founders into reality.