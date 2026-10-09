UP Cabinet approves renaming Jewar airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as ‘Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar’ at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Interacting with media persons after the Cabinet meeting, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of his Cabinet for the international airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

“The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh has also passed a significant resolution today, honouring the Prime Minister’s uninterrupted 25-year journey of public service as the Head of Government... The Cabinet has resolved that October 7, 2026, marks a glorious chapter in the nation's history. The Council of Ministers of UP extends its heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on the completion of 25 years of continuous, dedicated service as the Head of Government,” the CM added.

The Cabinet passed the resolution to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of continuous service as the head of a government, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

The announcement comes months after the airport was inaugurated in March 2026. It serves as the National Capital Region’s second international airport.

The airport is set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh’s largest international airport and a major aviation hub in the country, he said.