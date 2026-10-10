Yogi Adityanath ready to contest from Ayodhya, challenges Akhilesh to join him

LUCKNOW: Picking up the gauntlet thrown down by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav a day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he was ready to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the temple town of Ayodhya. However, Yogi challenged the SP chief to contest against him from the same constituency.

The war of words between the two leaders intensified when Akhilesh, within minutes, responded that even a single young PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) sentinel was enough to defeat those accused of stealing offerings, donations and contributions in Ayodhya.

“Those who give clean chits to thieves are themselves stakeholders in the wrongdoing. The truth has not come out yet, but this time, the people will bring all that arrogance down. Have you forgotten the Lok Sabha elections? And whatever remains unfinished will be completed by the mothers of Ayodhya, who witnessed how an arrogant dispensation publicly insulted a grieving mother. Did your internal survey tell you that no one from your side wants to contest the election in Ayodhya?” the SP chief said.

Earlier, speaking in Balrampur on Saturday, Yogi said: “I have no hesitation in contesting from Ayodhya. But you should also contest from there. Let’s file our nomination papers from Ayodhya and try our luck once. Why fight through aides? The contest should be face-to-face. Let us face each other directly.”

“The SP’s babua is already rattled. These are the people who bow before mafias and offer prayers at their graves. How can they fight us? They do not have the courage. The public has already shown them the door in the past. They are now clueless and venting their frustration by throwing such challenges,” the UP Chief Minister said.