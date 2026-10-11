Three men allegedly tortured at BJP MLA’s residence in Moradabad over missing gold bracelet

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad are investigating allegations that three men were confined and tortured at the residence of Barhapur BJP MLA Sushant Singh over the suspected theft of a gold bracelet, officials said on Sunday.

The complainants have sought an FIR against six named persons, including the MLA’s aides, and nine unidentified people. However, no case has been registered so far, SP (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said.

The victims' family claimed that Atul and Lavesh, who worked at the legislator’s house as domestic help, and their friend Ramu were held captive at the MLA’s residence and tortured brutally over a missing gold bracelet belonging to the MLA's son.

Ramu's mother, Omwati, alleged that on October 7, an aide of the MLA took her son from their house, while Atul and Lavesh were already held captive.

Omwati alleged that the three men were hung upside down, beaten with belts, given electric shock and had salt rubbed on their wounds.

All three were admitted to a hospital in Kashipur, where Ramu's condition is stated to be critical, the officials said.

Sushant Singh, however, trashed the allegations as baseless, saying the domestic workers had only been questioned about the missing bracelet, not assaulted.

Moradabad MP and Samajwadi Party leader Ruchi Veera has demanded immediate justice for the victims and strict action against those responsible.

Police said action would be taken after an investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)