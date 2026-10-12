UP launches voter enrolment drive ahead of 2027 Assembly polls, targets first-time voters

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) launched a statewide campaign to enrol eligible citizens left out of the electoral rolls, with a special focus on first-time and young voters, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa recently, and the CEO took to the microblogging site X on Monday to announce the launch of the campaign.
“As per instructions of ECI, 75 District Election Officers of the state of Uttar Pradesh have started a proactive campaign to ensure that no eligible elector is left off the electoral rolls,” CEO Rinwa posted. He added that special camps were being held across 177516 booths in the state to ensure that no eligible voter was left out.
“If any person has any complaint, please feel free to inform any of the 177516 BLOs, 2042 AEROs, 403 EROs of 75 DEOs. We are committed to ensuring that ‘no’ eligible voter is excluded from the voter list,” the CEO posted.
It may be recalled that Rinwa had met representatives of recognised national and state political parties last week. He had sought their suggestions and cooperation to ensure that every eligible citizen was registered.
He said voter registration was a continuous process and any eligible citizen could apply for inclusion at any time. As part of the campaign, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would compare the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, with the electoral roll and supplementary lists published on January 7, 2025, before the SIR exercise.
Voters whose names appeared in the earlier roll but were missing from the latest list would be identified through door-to-door verification. During the visits, BLOs would also help eligible but unregistered citizens, including first-time and young voters, submit Form 6 for enrolment.
The Election Department would organise special registration camps at polling booths, as well as camps for residents of night shelters, labour colonies, homeless persons and other marginalised groups. Awareness programmes through educational institutions, SVEEP activities, media briefings and local outreach would also be conducted.
Officials said the draft electoral roll was published on January 6, 2026, while the final roll was released on April 10, 2026, after the disposal of claims and objections. The state has also requested the Election Commission of India to conduct the annual summary revision with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date for the 2027 Assembly elections.