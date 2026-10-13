UP polls: Owaisi asks Muslims to ‘stop slavery’ of Yadavs, targets SP over alliance snub

LUCKNOW: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Muslims to end the “slavery of the Yadav clan in red cap”, stepping up his criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP) after it failed to respond positively to his alliance offer for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, even nine days after the deadline expired.

Addressing a public meeting in Azamgarh, considered an SP stronghold, Owaisi said generations of Muslims had served Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, but the party leadership had failed to allow any Muslim to become a prominent leader. He alleged that the community had been exploited as a stepping stone to form governments without receiving an adequate share in political leadership.

He alleged that Azamgarh had received little in return for its long-standing support to the SP, despite late Mulayam Singh Yadav representing the constituency and serving as state chief minister. He said the district remained neglected and that its Muslims had developed a new political consciousness, determined to create leaders from within.

The AIMIM chief called on Muslims to develop independent political leadership and criticised parties that sought their support in the name of secularism but allegedly failed to provide them an adequate share in leadership.