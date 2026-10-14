BJP inducts three rebel SP MLAs in Amethi, targets Gandhi family ahead of 2027 UP polls

Three Samajwadi Party rebel MLAs, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj in Amethi, Abhay Singh from Gosaiganj and Vinod Chaturvedi from Kalpi , Three Samajwadi Party (SP) rebel MLAs joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Wednesday, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with BJP leaders targeting the Congress and SP over dynastic and caste-based politics.

The MLAs — Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj, Abhay Singh from Gosaiganj and Vinod Chaturvedi from Kalpi, joined the BJP at a membership programme in Gauriganj in the presence of Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and party national general secretary Smriti Irani.

The defections come amid political contestation in Amethi, a traditional Congress stronghold where Irani defeated then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She lost the seat in 2024 to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime Gandhi family loyalist.

Addressing the programme, Irani accused the Congress of creating an atmosphere of anarchy by targeting the Election Commission and attempting to undermine democracy. She alleged that the party wanted to make its "Yuvraj" a "Shehanshah" and claimed that bringing together several opposition parties would not help it succeed.

"The Gandhi family does not have the courage to contest elections alone in Amethi and has to take the support of the Samajwadi Party," Irani said. She also noted that the Congress had lost nine consecutive elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it has not been in power since 1989.

"The BJP's every worker is ready to give a befitting reply to attempts to undermine democracy," she said, accusing the Congress of using the Election Commission as a political tool.

Chaudhary said the BJP would secure a decisive victory in the 2027 Assembly elections and form the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term. He asserted that India did not belong to any individual or family and claimed that caste-based and dynastic politics was on the decline.