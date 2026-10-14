ED lodges FIR against Azam Khan, Ali Jauhar Trust over unexplained spending in Jauhar University construction

LUCKNOW: A day after prolonged questioning of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got an FIR registered against him, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and others over alleged unexplained expenditure of Rs 416.14 crore on the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Azeemnagar police station in Rampur district under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 316(5) and 318(4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 7, 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The FIR names Azam Khan, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, SS and S Enterprises, SS Chik Associates Private Limited and others. The university campus in Signankheda village, within the Azeemnagar police station area, is the principal location mentioned in the case.

The ED, during its probe, had found a significant mismatch between the university's declared expenditure and the assessed value of the institution's construction. According to ED sources, an Income Tax Department valuation report dated November 10, 2023, estimated the cost of the buildings on the campus at Rs 494.46 crore, while the trust's income-tax returns from FY 2013-14 to FY 2024-25 disclosed capital expenditure of only Rs 78.32 crore, leaving an alleged unexplained gap of Rs 416.14 crore.

The ED alleged that Azam Khan, the university's founder-chancellor and lifetime chairman of the trust, exercised complete control over its affairs.

Statements by trust members, including Mohd Faseeh Zaidi, Mushtaq Ahmad Siddique and ZR Siddique, reportedly indicated that they neither attended executive committee meetings nor participated in key decisions.