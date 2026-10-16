Meerut court sentences woman, lover to death for strangling husband, staging snakebite death

LUCKNOW: Close on the heels of the death penalty awarded to the accused couple in the infamous blue drum case of Meerut, another couple — Ravita and her lover Amardeep — were sentenced to death on Friday for murdering Ravita’s husband and making it appear that his death was due to a snakebite.
Before the sentence was announced, Additional District Judge (ADJ-12) and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar heard the final statements of both jailed accused through video conferencing.
While replying to the judge, Ravita pleaded that she had three young children and that someone should be there to take care of them. She then fell silent. Amardeep said his parents were old and had no one to look after them. He requested that their care should not be neglected. After this, both broke down and began weeping.
Amit Kashyap was a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village under the jurisdiction of Bahsuma police station in Meerut district. Amardeep worked with Amit installing tiles and stone and used to frequent his house. During this time, Amardeep grew close to Ravita. Amit became aware of the relationship, after which Ravita and Amardeep conspired to kill him.
On the night of April 17, 2025, Ravita and Amardeep allegedly strangled Amit Kashyap, Ravita’s husband, to death. They then left a snake on the bed to make it appear that he had died of a snakebite. A live snake was found beneath the victim’s body.
As per the details of the case, Ravita and Amardeep bought a snake from a snake charmer for ₹1,000. On the night of April 17, after Amit had gone to sleep, Ravita called her boyfriend Amardeep to the house. They strangled Amit and then released the snake on his bed. Ravita sent her boyfriend away and went to sleep in another room.
When the family woke up in the morning, they found Amit dead. There were marks on his body that appeared to be snakebites. His family believed he had died from a snakebite and called a snake charmer, who caught the snake and took it away.
Though the post-mortem report revealed 10 bite marks on the victim’s body, it was ascertained that Amit had been strangled. The snake charmers also told investigators that the snake had no fangs and could not have caused the death.
Based on suspicion, police first detained Ravita. During questioning, she named Amardeep. When police interrogated both of them, they confessed to the crime.
The investigation later revealed that the snake used to stage the bite was neither venomous nor did it have fangs. Ravita remained in Meerut jail since then, while Amardeep was released on bail.
Police filed the charge sheet within 60 days of the murder. The case was heard in the court of ACJM-12 Jaiveer Singh Nagar. The court delivered the verdict after 551 days of trial, 87 hearings and testimony from 12 witnesses.
On October 7, the court found Ravita and Amardeep guilty of murder. The judge also directed the District Magistrate of Meerut to ensure the care of the couple’s three children.
Ravita and Amardeep were produced in court. Special Public Prosecutor Farzana Maqsood represented the prosecution, while Ravita and Amardeep’s lawyers, Omkar Singh Bhati and Balraj, the lawyer representing the deceased Amit, presented their arguments. The hearing lasted for around an hour.