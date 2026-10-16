Meerut court sentences woman, lover to death for strangling husband, staging snakebite death

LUCKNOW: Close on the heels of the death penalty awarded to the accused couple in the infamous blue drum case of Meerut, another couple — Ravita and her lover Amardeep — were sentenced to death on Friday for murdering Ravita’s husband and making it appear that his death was due to a snakebite.

Before the sentence was announced, Additional District Judge (ADJ-12) and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar heard the final statements of both jailed accused through video conferencing.

While replying to the judge, Ravita pleaded that she had three young children and that someone should be there to take care of them. She then fell silent. Amardeep said his parents were old and had no one to look after them. He requested that their care should not be neglected. After this, both broke down and began weeping.

Amit Kashyap was a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village under the jurisdiction of Bahsuma police station in Meerut district. Amardeep worked with Amit installing tiles and stone and used to frequent his house. During this time, Amardeep grew close to Ravita. Amit became aware of the relationship, after which Ravita and Amardeep conspired to kill him.