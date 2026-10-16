Yogi Adityanath warns against ‘conspiracy’ to bring regime change in India like Bangladesh

LUCKNOW: Without naming any person, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted “forces” who were allegedly planning to bring about a change of power in India along the lines of the violent regime change in Bangladesh.

He said that power in a democracy came through the people’s mandate, not through creating disturbances and anarchy.

The CM’s message was issued a few days after student activist Neha Bora, amid anti-CEC protests, credited Bangladesh’s Gen Z for showing Indian youth “the way” through its protests that led to the ouster of then Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina.

“In a democracy, power comes through the people’s mandate, not through anarchy. Attempts are being made to put the tools of anarchy in the hands of young people instead of the torch of nation-building. India’s democracy is a mighty banyan tree rooted in public trust. No storm of conspiracies can shake Indian democracy,” the CM said, accusing the “forces” of trying to spread instability in the country under the guise of electoral reforms and the slogan of justice.

He said that the youth were meant to shape India’s future, not to satisfy anyone’s hunger for power. The people had identified the Marichs and Kalanemis of politics and kept them away from power, the CM added, alleging that attempts were being made to plunge the country into anarchy to allow some to seize power.

“The country will never allow such a political conspiracy to succeed,” he said.