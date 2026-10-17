Meerut snakebite case convicts shifted to new barracks, were restless at night: Jail authorities

MEERUT: After a Meerut court pronounced their death sentence on Friday, snakebite case accused Ravita and her lover Amardeep were moved to new, separate barracks in the district jail, where they spent the night with marked restlessness, according to prison authorities.

The convicts had broken down in the packed courtroom as the verdict was pronounced on Friday, even as people raised slogans hailing the judiciary.

No one has visited either of them since their sentencing, Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said.

Both have been lodged in the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

Sharma said Ravita has been assigned prisoner number 399/2026 and moved to Barrack No 12A.

A doctor examined her and provided medication; her health is now stable.

Amardeep has been assigned prisoner number 400/2026, and shifted to Barrack No 1A.

He has been placed in the same barrack as Sahil Shukla, who was awarded the death penalty by a Meerut court in a similar murder case this week.

On October 14, the court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for murdering her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum filled with cement.

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita and Amardeep for killing her husband Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village in Meerut.