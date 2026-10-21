Hindon Airport gets major upgrades but patronage dips hugely

NEW DELHI: The ongoing churn in the aviation sector has impacted Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad badly. The average number of footfalls as well as flights per day at this airport, located just 35 kms from Delhi, have reduced to a mere one-fourth of that in the past. Ironically, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has improved the infrastructure considerably in the past few months.

According to reliable sources, the airport, located just 30 km from Delhi, had recorded an average of 4,000 to 4,500 flyers on a daily basis earlier. “As of now, Hindon airport registers between 1,000 and 1,200 flyers per day. There have been individual days when the airport even touched nearly 6,000 flyers,” a source said.

From 44 Air Traffic Movements (arrivals and departures) per day, it has now dipped to just 12 ATMs per day, he added.

The airfield, owned by the Indian Air Force, does not have operations after sunset and this imposes severe restrictions on airlines.

Star Air, which began operations from here to Nanded and Adampur under UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme) continues to do so. “Its operations to Mundra airport in Gujarat, which were quite successful, have been stopped.”

Air India Express launched operations on March 1, 2025, with ten flights, and ended operations on March 30, 2026.

IndiGo, which commenced operations here from July 20, 2025, which also used to operate ten flights daily, has recently axed the Chennai route. It now connects Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Varanasi alone. Its winter schedule lists the same from here on a daily basis.