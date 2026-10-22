SP's 2027 strategy and the jail meeting: Why Azam Khan matters to Akhilesh Yadav?

LUKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with senior party leader Azam Khan at Rampur district jail on Thursday, October 22, carries significance beyond a personal interaction between two prominent faces of the party. With Uttar Pradesh heading towards the 2027 Assembly elections, the visit is a political signal that the SP cannot afford to leave unanswered questions about Azam Khan’s place in its electoral strategy.

The meeting comes at a time when the party is preparing to consolidate its support base in western Uttar Pradesh, where Muslim voters, local caste equations, farmer concerns and candidate selection could influence the electoral outcome. Akhilesh is also expected to meet Khan’s family and visit the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, closely associated with the veteran leader.

The immediate question is whether the meeting can strengthen their political relationship. The larger question is whether Azam Khan’s influence can help the SP retain its hold in the Moradabad division and prevent opposition parties from exploiting any perception of neglect.

Why Akhilesh cannot afford to ignore Azam

Azam Khan is not merely another senior SP leader. A founding member of the party and a ten-time MLA from Rampur, he built a formidable political base over decades and emerged as one of the most prominent Muslim faces in Uttar Pradesh politics. During the SP government led by Akhilesh between 2012 and 2017, Khan held several important ministerial portfolios.

His significance for the SP lies in the combination of his personal political network, his long association with the party and his standing among sections of the Muslim electorate, particularly in Rampur and adjoining districts.

For Akhilesh, the challenge is to convert that legacy into an organisational advantage in 2027. Khan’s influence should not automatically be equated with the ability to transfer votes across every constituency, but his absence from active campaigning has deprived the party of an experienced regional political operator.

The SP also has to contend with a competing narrative: that the party has not adequately stood by some of its senior Muslim leaders when they faced legal and political difficulties. Akhilesh’s visit offers an opportunity to counter that perception and reassure Khan’s supporters that he remains an integral part of the party.

Political analyst Shashikant Pandey, head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said, “Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with Azam Khan is significant because it addresses both an organisational concern and a political perception. The SP must reassure Khan’s supporters while also demonstrating that it can convert symbolic solidarity into a broader strategy for western Uttar Pradesh. The meeting alone will not determine the party’s 2027 prospects, but the manner in which Khan’s network is integrated into regional planning could have electoral consequences.”

The political conversation around Khan frequently centres on approximately 30 Assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh where Muslim voters and local political networks could be significant factors. However, this should be understood as a broad political estimate, not a claim that Khan personally controls 30 constituencies.

The SP's prospects in the region will depend on several variables: the strength of its candidates, the consolidation of Muslim votes, support among other communities, local anti-incumbency and the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies.

The 2022 Assembly election offers a useful starting point. The SP won five of the six Assembly seats in Moradabad district, three of five in Rampur, three of four in Sambhal and two of four in Amroha. These results highlight the party’s capacity to compete in the Moradabad division, although they cannot be attributed to Azam Khan alone.

For 2027, the question is whether the SP can retain this regional strength while expanding its appeal beyond its established social constituencies. Khan’s local network could help with candidate assessments, community outreach and the identification of constituencies where the party needs a more effective ground-level strategy.

His role may therefore be more valuable behind the scenes than as a campaign figure alone.

The Owaisi factor and the question of Muslim representation

The timing of Akhilesh’s visit also matters because AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has recently been active in Rampur and has criticised the SP leadership over the representation and treatment of Muslim political leaders.

This creates a challenge for the SP. While the party has historically attracted substantial Muslim support, that support cannot be assumed to remain consolidated irrespective of its leadership decisions or local political circumstances.

Owaisi’s intervention gives rival parties an opportunity to question whether Muslim voters have sufficient representation within the SP’s leadership and whether the party has adequately defended leaders facing legal action.

Political analysts say Akhilesh’s meeting with Khan could help blunt that argument. It allows the SP to publicly demonstrate political solidarity without necessarily changing its organisational structure or electoral calculations.

Will Azam Khan be released before the 2027 elections?

Khan’s legal position remains central to his political future. He is currently lodged in Rampur district jail, along with his son Abdullah Azam, following convictions in cases relating to PAN cards.The two were serving seven-year sentences in these cases.

The Enforcement Directorate-related investigation has also added another layer to the legal challenges surrounding Khan and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. On October 14, the agency’s complaint led to the registration of a fresh FIR concerning alleged financial irregularities linked to the university. These remain allegations, not established findings of guilt.

Consequently, the October 22 meeting should not be interpreted as evidence that Khan’s release is imminent. His release will depend on the relevant judicial proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals or other legally available remedies.

Even if he remains unable to campaign freely, Khan could still matter to the SP through political consultations, his family’s network and the influence he retains among party workers and local supporters. Any direct electoral role, however, would depend on his legal circumstances at the time.

Jauhar University and the wider political message

The planned visit to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is another significant element of Akhilesh’s programme. The institution has long been associated with Khan’s political legacy and has also figured in investigations and disputes involving him and the trust that runs it.

For the SP, the university could become part of a broader political argument about minority educational institutions, due process and the treatment of political opponents. The party may seek to make these issues part of its campaign narrative, particularly in constituencies where they resonate with voters.

Yet the challenge will be to connect these issues with a wider programme addressing jobs, education, law and order and economic opportunity. A campaign built solely around the legal troubles of an individual leader may have limited reach beyond his immediate political base.

The real test for Akhilesh

Political analysts strongly believe that the most important outcome of the meeting may not be a dramatic announcement but a clearer understanding of Khan’s place in the SP’s 2027 campaign.

"Akhilesh needs to balance regional leadership with a broader electoral strategy, maintain his alliance options and ensure that local candidates have the organisational backing required to compete. Khan, meanwhile, remains a potentially influential figure whose political legacy cannot be measured only by his current legal position," the political analyst pointed out.

He said the meeting will be judged by what follows: whether communication between the two leaders improves, whether the party gives Khan’s network a meaningful role in regional planning and whether the SP can turn the optics of solidarity into a more cohesive campaign.

For Akhilesh Yadav, the challenge is not simply to stand beside Azam Khan in jail, but to demonstrate that the Samajwadi Party can turn its old political networks into a credible electoral advantage in 2027.