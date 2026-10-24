Four Dalit men abused, assaulted while watching Durga idol immersion procession in UP's Ballia; six booked

Four person were injured when a group allegedly attacked some Dalit men viewing a Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered on Friday against six named accused under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Sharma said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 21 near Dai Sthan in Garwar police station area, when a Durga idol immersion procession was passing.

The accused allegedly arrived armed with sticks and weapons, abused Pappu and Pankaj Kumar using casteist slurs and assaulted them. When Harindra and Ajit intervened, they were also beaten up, the complaint said.

The accused allegedly threatened the victims with death before fleeing.

The six named accused are Subhash Rajbhar, Mukesh Rajbhar, Pradeep, Abhay, Prince and Saurabh, DSP Sharma said, adding that the matter is being investigated.