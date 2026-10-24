INDIA bloc seat-sharing formula finalised for UP polls, says Samajwadi Party

Salempur Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar ‘Vidyarthi’ on Saturday claimed that the seat-sharing formula for the INDIA bloc had been finalised ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He also said the party's election manifesto would be released on November 26.

Speaking to news agency PTI, at his residence in Belthara Bazar village on Saturday evening, Rajbhar said the alliance would prioritise winning seats over the number of constituencies contested by each party.

“Our formula is set. It is a single, unified formula — one designed to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc,” he said.

“The Samajwadi Party will contest the seats it is capable of winning, and the Congress will contest the seats where it has a strong chance of victory. In this election, the specific number of seats does not matter; what matters is winning,” Rajbhar told PTI.

On the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto, Rajbhar said all preparations had been completed and it would be released on November 26. He added that the document would address pressing issues faced by the public.

Responding to Congress leaders' claims for more than 175 seats, Rajbhar said every party had the right to stake a claim, but the final allocation would be decided by the leadership of both parties.