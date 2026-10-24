INTERVIEW | Primary goal is to strengthen INDIA bloc, form coalition govt in UP in 2027: Aradhana Mishra 'Mona'

LUCKNOW: Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said her primary goal is to strengthen the INDIA bloc and form a coalition government in the state in the 2027 assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the 52-year-old Congress leader emphasised that "compromise" is innate to coalition politics and positive engagement between alliance partners is key.

"My primary goal is to form a coalition government in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 elections by strengthening the INDIA bloc," she said.

Asked whether Congress would join the government if the alliance -- in which Samajwadi Party (SP) plays a leading role in Uttar Pradesh -- comes to power, she said, "There will be a coalition government, and the constituent parties will be part of it."

Mona hails from a family that has traditionally remained committed to Congress' ideology. She began her political career as a 'panch' (village council member). After graduating from college, she became chairperson of the cooperative union in Sangramgarh in 1999. She subsequently became a block development council member and served three terms as block 'pramukh' (chief). She was elected Congress MLA from the Rampur Khas constituency in Pratapgarh district in a 2014 byelection.

She retained the seat in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections. The Congress also appointed her leader of its legislature party twice. Her father Pramod Tiwari had represented Rampur Khas continuously from 1980 to 2014.

A nine-time MLA, former Uttar Pradesh minister and former Congress legislature party leader, he is currently Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Her grandfather and great-grandfather, too, were active members of Congress.