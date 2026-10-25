Despite instability in other parts, India has democratic stability, economic progress: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India was advancing with democratic stability, economic progress and cultural consciousness even as several parts of the world grappled with violence and instability.
In a post on X ahead of Modi’s visit to Varanasi to attend the Indian Air Force’s aerial display, Adityanath accused certain political forces of attempting to destabilise the country for their own interests.
“Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has written a new chapter in its economic strength on the global stage,” he said.
India is now among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and continues to set new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation and development, the chief minister added.
Emphasising the government’s focus on public welfare, Adityanath said the principle of ‘nation first’ had strengthened democracy in ‘New India’.
He said ordinary citizens remained at the centre of policymaking, the welfare of the poor was a governance priority, and ‘antyodaya’ — the upliftment of the most disadvantaged — formed the foundation of self-reliance. Public participation, he added, was transforming development into a mass movement.
“At a time when many parts of the world are grappling with violence and instability, India is steadily moving forward with democratic stability, economic progress and cultural consciousness,” he said.
Adityanath alleged that some political forces, driven by narrow interests, were conspiring to push the country towards instability, anarchy and separatism.
“They are continuously attempting to tarnish India’s image on global platforms, putting national interests at stake,” he said.
Despite these challenges, India was moving ahead with an unwavering resolve to achieve its development goals, he added.
Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to the country’s growth, Adityanath said the state was accelerating progress across sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, investment and employment generation.
In a separate post on X, the chief minister welcomed Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Varanasi for the ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.
“Today, the skies of the eternal city of Kashi will be filled with pride at the valour and bravery of the Indian Air Force,” he said.
Adityanath also said Modi would inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility established by Arvind Limited, which he described as a boost to the region’s textile industry and industrial development.
“On the sacred land of Maa Ganga, the valour of national defence, the resolve for industrial development and the glory of Sanatan culture will take the journey of a strong New India to new heights,” he said.
The three-day aerial display at Namo Ghat features aircraft such as the Tejas, Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI, along with performances by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team.
Modi is scheduled to attend the event on Sunday, alongside Rajnath Singh, Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
(With inputs from PTI)