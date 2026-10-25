Despite instability in other parts, India has democratic stability, economic progress: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India was advancing with democratic stability, economic progress and cultural consciousness even as several parts of the world grappled with violence and instability.

In a post on X ahead of Modi’s visit to Varanasi to attend the Indian Air Force’s aerial display, Adityanath accused certain political forces of attempting to destabilise the country for their own interests.

“Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has written a new chapter in its economic strength on the global stage,” he said.

India is now among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and continues to set new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation and development, the chief minister added.