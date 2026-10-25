IAF 94th anniversary: Indigenous platforms & jointness take center stage as 100 jets fly over Ganga

Officials said the display involved 52 fighters, 32 helicopters and 15 transport aircraft. Six frontline types, the Su-30MKI, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Tejas and MiG-29, flew together in a single arrowhead, a first for a public IAF display.

The formations drew on Varanasi’s cultural and spiritual heritage, with names such as ‘Kashi’, ‘Mahadev’ and ‘Vishwanath’. The display also featured aircraft and helicopters from the three services, along with platforms that support combat operations.

In the ‘Mahadev’ formation, an IL-78 tanker flew alongside three Mirage-2000 fighters. In ‘Nataraj’, a Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, which took off from Arakkonam near Chennai, joined Mirage-2000s over Gwalior before proceeding to Varanasi.

A ‘Tridev’ formation brought together a Navy Ka-31 helicopter with IAF and Army ALH Mk-III helicopters. The indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft and LCH Prachand flew alongside the Rafale and Su-30MKI.

Three Kiran trainer aircraft traced the Tricolour in a ‘Kashi’ formation, while Mi-17 V-5 helicopters performed the ‘Omkar’ manoeuvre. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team and Sarang helicopter display team closed the show.

The display included mid-air refuelling, airborne early warning and maritime patrol capabilities, which support combat aircraft through aerial refuelling, surveillance and situational awareness. The IAF has highlighted these capabilities in its public messaging since Operation Sindoor.

Even as the IAF showcased tri-service formations at the Varanasi air show, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh struck a note of caution on theaterisation, saying the proposed structure must reflect India’s security needs rather than replicate foreign models.